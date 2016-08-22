RPM Fest Invades Greenfield Friday and Saturday

Shake the Trees

The woods of Western Mass promise to be rather loud this weekend for RPM Fest, which brings three days of rock, punk, and metal to Greenfield. As usual, this will be a totally awesome time: vendors, games, raffles, BYOB camping, and live sets by Lich King, Barishi, OXEN, Problem With Dragons, Godeater, Scissorfight, Black Pyramid, Lord Almighty, Second Grave, The Humanoids, Condition Critical, Conclave, Led to the Grave, Goblet, Cyperna, Thunderforge, The River Neva, Graviton, Cazador, Faces of Bayon, Green Bastard, Black Absence, Lazer/Wulf, Moon Tooth, Pathogenic, Carnivora, Dead Empires, Begat the Nephilim, Chronologist, Los Bungalitos, The Damaged, Stiletto Bomb, Hope and the Husbands, Aversed, Don’t Cross the Streams, Before the Judge, and, of course, Composing the Apocalypse. Play wiffleball and cornhole, eat food provided by Antonio’s, Riff’s Joint, and Cherry Rail Farm, watch the sun set, party in the dark, and enjoy the wild, wild woods — just don’t eat the bats.

RPM Fest: Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $10-$30. Raymond Road, Greenfield. rpmfest.org.

— Hunter Styles

