Scene Here: Slippery Slope

It’s human nature to want to see just how far an idea can be pushed. Take Slide the City for instance, the 1,000-foot slip-and-slide that transformed Appleton Street into a lazy river for the Celebrate Holyoke festival this past weekend. It’s easy to imagine the thought process that gave rise to the creation of this monstrous rubber ode to summer childhood fun: Perhaps its creator was enjoying the ride on that iconic piece of American backyard kitsch one hot summer afternoon, just like this one and thought, “If only there was a way to make the fun last a little longer …”

—Peter Vancini, pvancini@valleyadvocate.com

