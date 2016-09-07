Staff picks: Get out there and hang with the Dude

Retrofaire 2016 Open Air Market • Saturday

Fan of vintage fashion, jewelry, hard-to-find music gear, vinyl records and live jazz? The Northampton Arts Council presents the third annual RETROFAIRE, held in the space between Thornes Marketplace and the Northampton parking garage. Sidewalk chalk art, yo-yo shows, outdoor wine café and oyster bar as well! 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Jennifer Levesque

BrewFest in Holyoke • Sept. 9-10

The Connecticut River Craft Brewfest is back at the Holyoke Canoe Club off Route 5 on Old Ferry Road. There will be 50-plus local craft brews for you to try under the fall sky. On Friday see Wild Bill and the Flying Sparks, on Saturday check out Ray Mason and Maxxtone. Tickets are $40 for a day pass, $60 for the weekend. Drink and be merry. — Kristin Palpini

Chicopee Downtown Get Down • Fri. — Sat.

Last year, over 7,000 people came out to enjoy Chicopee’s free-roaming, good-eatin’ toe-tappin’ day fest. This year, organizers are hoping to double that number with two-day event that promises just as much hometown pride — with even more to do, eat, drink, and celebrate. Along Front, Center, Exchange, and Springfield streets, downtown Chicopee. All ages. chicopeegetdown.com. — Hunter Styles

Big Lebowski Night at The Quarters • Wednesday

This isn’t my first staff pick involving The Dude, but I just can’t seem to resist any event with a Big Lebowski theme. Come for the costume contest (with prizes), white Russians all around, and of course a screening of the 1998 Coen Brothers classic. Far out, man. 8 p.m. The Quarters, 8 Railroad St., Hadley. Free admission. — Peter Vancini

