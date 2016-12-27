VA52-pickETC-2016

Sleeping In? That’s So 2016

Get those kids out of bed (it’s not like they stayed awake until midnight, anyway) and let them dive into a new year the fun way: with puppets and breakfast. Hilltown Families and the Flywheel Arts Collective are continuing the beloved “Morning Music Party” series for another year with a breakfast bash featuring food, dancing, and diversions for kids. After a free breakfast of fresh pancakes, juice, and fruit, performer Scotty Swan will present The Fuzznogginz Puppet Party!, which combines magic, comedy, puppets, and audience participation. After that: a dance party with DJ Youthelectronix — and that’s all before noon. Warning: this will be a lot if you haven’t had your coffee. Plan accordingly.

New Year’s Day Sunday Morning Music Party: Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Pay what you can. Flywheel, Old Town Hall, 43 Main St., Easthampton. hilltownfamilies.org.

— Hunter Styles

Related Posts