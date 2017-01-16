Missed Connections: Was it love or just something in your eye?

If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. Like all geographic designations on the forum, the Western Mass list is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connection” items from craigslist.org. Entries include post date.

Looking for a gf — w4w (Westspringfield)

Hello ladies, I’m 26 BI female that likes to have fun and go out doing stuff. I’m looking for a gf that don’t mind me having a bf. I’m very sweet and been with girls and miss it. If interested please email me. Thanks or kik me eeyore 22 Jan. 11, 2017

West Springfield AAA office — m4m (West Springfield, MA)

Looking to find out the name of the boy with the lisp who was working the reception desk at the AAA office in west Springfield. You’re wicked cute and I’d like to get to know ya. I was in there Monday around 2:30/3 o’clock. Was wearing jeans work boots and a black carhartt hoodie. Jan. 10, 2017

Miss Your Smile LB — m4w

Miss your smile. I miss eating sushi together. Most of all I miss talking with you. It was always comforting and real. Then. Things unraveled. If you still think of me and our friendship, please say hello. I don’t have your number. And I’m not on Facebook. — Your taxi at Sears Jan. 10, 2017

Bus on South st — m4w

I saw you again this morning, you were driving a larger bus so it was hard to actually catch eyes. Seems like this could be a daily thing! I passed you in rt 7 in Lenox and saw how pretty you looked driving that half bus so I made sure to stay near you. Then on South street we drove along side each other and you went to North st and I went to east and we exchanged big smiles as we turned:). Hope you see this! Jan. 9, 2017

Cat from Tinder — m4w (Northampton)

We were supposed to meet up in Thorne’s, but I guess one of us thought the other stood them up. Sorry we missed each other (twice). Jan. 10, 2017

Texas road house — m4w (Hadley, ma)

I was there tonight with a friend and his girlfriend. You were my waitress, I had a hat on. I wish I left you my number on the tab, but I did not. I hope you see this, and you are single. Either way, I enjoyed talking to you. But I more enjoyed your smile … Jan. 9, 2017

April — m4w (Barrington)

I miss you. Your laugh. Your happy go lucky attitude about life. Your focus on your family, especially your son. And of course those pants you know the ones. I miss working with you. We need to hang out and catch up. Let’s meet up for coffee and see where it goes, maybe we could explore that sexual tension thats always been there. Jan. 9, 2017

Daddy (MR) — w4m (Western, MA)

I need to talk to you … it’s been so long and I miss you a lot. I know you cut your ties with my significant other but can’t we talk?? Give me a sign in your first email it’s you. Jan. 9, 2017

UPS downtown spfld — w4m

Hey to the ups driver that delivers to our business. If you email me details about you I will confirm/deny if you are the one. She thinks your hot, if you are discreet you could have some fun. Jan. 9, 2017

Hot For Teacher. — m4w (Wilbraham)

Christine (early 60s?) … retirement has treated you well. I see you in town and you still look great. I know your situation, but I can be discreet if you can! 🙂 Jan. 9, 2017

Bakery at East Long Big Y — m4m (Big Y)

Ray in bakery. Felt a connection and I think you did too! Tell me what I bought from you. Want to meet for coffee?? Jan. 9, 2017

Ms. Robin — m4w (PALMER)

Dear RM, you were my “jenny” i will never understand what happened between us (or didn’t) but i don’t think i’ll ever be the same … i’ll always think kindly of you … hope you find happiness someday. yours truly, forrest gump Jan. 8, 2017

Camo jammies — m4w

Every time I see you I am in love. Too much for conversation. Thanks for a great morning lady 🙂 Jan. 8, 2017

Two sexy ladies in a silver Saab — m4w (Federal St Cumbies in Greenfield)

We were the two EMTs walking into Cumbies on Federal St. You got into a silver Saab, we were working but wanted to catch up. Hopefully you get this and get back to us. Jan. 7, 2017

Massage by [Name Removed] Easthampton — m4m (Easthampton)

Hey bud you gave me a massage Friday morning it was awesome would like another if your interested hmu thanks. Jan. 7, 2017

McDonalds drive thru — m4w

Hey! I see you all the time and I think you like me. You have braces, a pretty smile and are incredibly adorable. I think I always get the same thing. We are both skinny (funny for a mcds) Maybe you read these. Jan. 7, 2017

pvta beauty — w4w (hadley, MA)

personally i cant believe i’m doing this but here goes … i was on the pvta on december 11th, you got on at the hampshire college stop (i think got off in noho) and i was S H O O K. i remember that my friend was watching a dog video and you were looking over their shoulder and laughing. you were wearing a red crewneck sweater w/ a scarf tied around your neck and your jacket looked like it was leather with a fluffyish interior. if this is u, hmu 😉 Jan. 6, 2017

Ashleigh/Ashlee — m4w (Springfield)

We met on connections chat line a few years back, we talked for awhile and had a real connection, I went to jail and lost contact … I’m out now and looking for you … please message me if this is you. Jan. 4, 2017

