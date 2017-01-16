Friday: John Cleese Stops by Worcester

The Holy Monty

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a comedy classic that has been creating rabid fans for decades. If you’ve never seen it, the film, a silly trek with mythical King Arthur and his Spamalot knights of the round table, is highly quotable and hillarious. All the funny stuff happens in the first 45 minutes, but I’ll let John Cleese explain that to you himself Friday at the Hanover in Worcester. Cleese, a living comedy legend and Monty Python alum, will be on hand following a screening of the movie to do an audience Q&A — absurd and or ridiculous questions only are requested. Every fan has a favorite Holy Grail scene; mine is the one in which Arthur has to defend his royal authority against the members of an anarcho-syndicalist commune, who aren’t taking any of the king’s sass. It’s reminiscent of every political discussion I’ ve ever had during college and it ends with a frustrated Arthur choking out a peasant shouting, “Help, I’m being oppressed. Come and see the violence inherent in the system!”

John Cleese and the Holy Grail: Friday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. $79-$89. The Hanover, 2 Southbridge St., Worcester. (877) 571-SHOW, thehanovertheatre.org.

— Kristin Palpini

Related Posts