Live Thursday: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, male choral group from South Africa, will perform March 8, 2013 at the Aladdin Theater in Portland. Photo By Shane Doyle.

Stay Classy, South Africa

For over 50 years, South Africa’s male a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves, and charming onstage banter. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy. Over the years, the original members have welcomed a younger generation in their mission, passing along the tradition of storytelling and spreading their message of peace, love, and harmony to millions of people. The newer members, in turn, have infused the group with their youthful energy and the promise of a bright future. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala looks to these young men to carry on his dream to “keep South Africa alive in people’s hearts” for years to come.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: March 16, 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. (413) 584-9032, aomtheatre.com.

— Hunter Styles

