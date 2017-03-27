Saturday: Talk by Punk Photographer Cynthia Connolly

Smile! (Or Don’t)

Artist, photographer, and punk for the ages Cynthia Connolly made a name for herself in one fell swoop when she published Banned in DC: Photos and Anecdotes from the D.C. Punk Underground (79-85). That scrappy yearbook-style achievement snuck into stores in 1988 with a first print run of 2,000 copies, and stayed in print through 2005. Ten years later, it came back into print, so the moment is perfect to catch up with Connolly herself to hear about what’s changed, and what will always stay the same. Connolly’s talk in Easthampton comes with something special: a quick-paced slide show about the D.C. punk scene of the 1980s.

Talk with Cynthia Connolly: 5 p.m. Free. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton. seangreene@themode.org.

— Hunter Styles

