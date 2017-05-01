Wit, the Smartest, Funniest Play About Dying of Cancer, Performed in Springfield

Get Wit It

Wit may be the smartest, funniest one-act play about a woman dying of ovarian cancer. Focusing on the final hours of Dr. Vivian Bearing’s life, the English professor reflects on the similarities between how the doctors view her — as a piece of work to be studied — and how she has lived her academic life. The production, directed by theater professor Phil O’Donoghue, will feature 12 students from the STCC College Theater Workshop. Penned by Margaret Edson, Wit and its comments on medicine are as relevant as they were when the play was first performed 18 years ago.

Wit: Thursday, 11 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. $5-$10. Springfield Technical Community College, Scibelli Theater in Scibelli Hall/Building 2, One Armory Square, Springfield. (413) 755-4233.

— Kristin Palpini

Here’s a video clip of the play back when Cynthia Nixon was playing the title character on Broadway.

