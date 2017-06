EYES is a post-rock/experimental band that excels at creating poly-rhythmic soundscapes and walls of sound that are meditative and engaging. Check out the band’s full performance recorded on June 13 at the Valley Advocate Offices.

BONUS: Interview with EYES

Like what you’re listening to? Check out the Valley Advocate Sessions page for bands and artists, including Shokazoba, Flava Evolution, Peter Blanchette, and more.

