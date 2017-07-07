Brickabrack on the Valley Advocate Sessions Stage

Brickabrack is a indie garage rock/pop band with a lot of grunge attitude. The band draws its inspiration from popular culture with song names such as “The Abe Vigoda Birthday Bash” and “Tina Fey,” which are featured on their debut album Irrelevant Thoughts released on October 31, 2016. Brickabrack was recorded at the Valley Advocate Offices on June 13.

Bonus interview with Brickabrack:

