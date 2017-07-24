The Buddy McEarns Band Playing Friday

Buddy McEarns Your Musical Respect

Good time, blusey bar band Buddy McEarns rocks with driving, classical guitar riffs and just the tiniest dash of hippie jam. There’s something comforting about The Buddy McEarns Band, like looking at an old friend named nostaligia through beer goggles. Catch them once, or twice this weekend!

The Buddy McEarns Band: Friday (with the full band), 6-9 p.m. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 7855893; Saturday, there will be a solo show at Europa, 7 p.m., in Ludlow.

— Kristin Palpini

