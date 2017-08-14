Lady and the Amp Rocks SATURDAY

By Kristin Palpini

Lady and the Amp

Rock n’ roll isn’t a given; it’s born, nurtured, and cultivated into existence. And one of the best incubators of rock in the Valley is the Institute for Musical Arts. Now in its 30th year, the Goshen program to support girls in music and music-related businesses is celebrating its anniversary with a day-long festival full of performances by current students, faculty, and alumnae. Check out And the Kids, June Millington, Kalliope Jones, Kristen Ford, Lioness, Mal Devisa, Nomad vs. Settler, Who da Funk It (reunion!), Christine Ohlman, Wishbone Zoe, and more. Proceeds will benefit the institute, which in addition to its summer programs for girls, also offers concerts and workshops year-round.

Lady and the Amp Music Fest: Saturday, Aug. 19, noon to 8 p.m. $5-$50 donation. The Institute for the Musical Arts, 165 Cape St., Goshen. (413) 268-3009, info@ima.org, ima.org.

