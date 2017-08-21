Old Crow

THURSDAY // Old Crow Medicine Show

The originators of the open mic sing-a-long phenomenon “Wagon Wheel” are upbeat bluegrass band Old Crow Medicine Show. Although the band’s single is well known, there’s more to Old Crow Medicine Show than just this one tune. They made their start busking on the street corners of New York state and mix an old-time roots music sensibility with bluegrass and a punch of punk rock attitude. The rambling string band plays Look Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 24 with opening act Joshua Hedley, an Americana country singer-songwriter from Nashville. Look Memorial Park, 300 N. Main St., Florence. 7 p.m. $40-$45. $10 parking per car.

— Chris Goudreau

