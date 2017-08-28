The Shea Is Haunted … Wanna See?

Aug 28, 2017

Come Play With Ghosts

In Deus Ex Machina, audience members become part of the show — a vaudeville rehearsal at The Shea, the ghosts of the past, the costuming, the makeup —through dozens of disorienting and thrilling encounters, and reunite when the world resolves at the end of the evening. Presented by Eggtooth Productions.

Deus Ex Machina: Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Shows at 7:30 and 9 p.m. each night; only 18 participants per show. $20. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 648-7432. sheatheater.org.

