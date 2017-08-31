VIDEO: Chris Goudreau on Valley Advocate Sessions Friday

Our very own Valley Advocate staff writer – Chris Goudreau – is this week’s Sessions performer. Goudreau sings with an operatic sounding voice and has plenty of 12-string guitar chops. Goudreau is also a member of 10-piece avant-garde pop/ experimental theatrical band, The Leafies You Gave Me, in which he sings, plays guitar, and provides surreal Dada inspired comedy. Goudreau performed on the Valley Advocate Sessions stage on August 8 and his full performance will be released on Friday.

Can’t wait for Friday to see more Sessions? Check out some local bands now.

