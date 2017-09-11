Northampton’s ‘Beefcake’ Scandal

Fifty-seven years ago this month, agents of the Anti-Smut Unit of the Massachusetts State Police raided the Northampton apartment of Smith College literature professor Newton Arvin and discovered copies of “beefcake” magazines he had collected and shared with friends.

He was arrested, not for homosexual activity — which was still largely outlawed in the Eisenhower-era U.S. — but for possessing “obscene materials” received through the mail.

In 1960, that was all it took for him and two Smith colleagues caught up in the scandal to lose their jobs and reputations. Local author Barry Werth detailed the episode in his 2001 biography of Arvin, The Scarlet Professor, and now the book has become the basis of a full-scale opera bearing the same title. This weekend the work has its premiere, appropriately enough, at Smith College.

The piece is by two Five College professors, Harley Erdman of UMass and Eric Sawyer of Amherst, who previously collaborated on another operatic retelling from local history, The Garden of Martyrs, about the prejudice-fueled hanging of two Irish-Catholic laborers in 1806. As Sawyer, the composer, told me recently, “Having a literary critic as a central character calls for dramatizing the life of the mind, a wonderful challenge and one well-suited to the medium of opera.”

For his part, Erdman, in an article for The Massachusetts Review, explored the problem inherent in dramatizing “the life of the mind” onstage — especially with a lead character who was personally rather colorless and far from heroic. The solution, he found, was to set the piece inside the man’s mind, in a series of flashbacks, fantasies and “mashups of real-life events” seen during Arvin’s stay in the Northampton State Psychiatric Hospital, where he committed himself when overcome by depression in the wake of the scandal.

The opera’s title recalls the enforced humiliation endured by the heroine of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, and its key image is “the dismal chamber,” also drawn from Hawthorne, Arvin’s literary idol. That motif evokes both the novelist’s lonely study and the professor’s Prospect Street apartment, where he struggled with guilt and shame over his “unnatural” attractions, as well as the metaphorical “closet” in which he guarded the secret of his sexuality.

Another hero of Arvin’s was Truman Capote, with whom he had an affair and who later established a literary award in Arvin’s memory. He appears as a character here, along with other real-life figures, including Arvin’s friend and colleague Ned Spofford, whom he outed in court, according to Erdman. There’s also a “menacing chorus” of citizens reflecting the mainstream mores of the day. The score, says Sawyer, reflects “the Jazz Age music of Newton Arvin’s youth, the blues and early rock of Ned Spofford’s, and the Broadway language that overlapped the two.”

This week’s premiere features a cast of professional singers, with stage direction by Ron Bashford, musical direction by Eduardo Leandro, and choreography by Paul Matteson. Next weekend the performers will be Five College students and recent alums mentored by the pros. A free, day-long symposium examining the case in light of contemporary politics and attitudes will be held this Saturday, Sept. 16, in Smith’s Sage Hall.

The Scarlet Professor: Sept. 15-17 and 23-24, Theatre 14, Smith College. Tickets & info at thescarletprofessoropera.com.

When Robert Freedman tells people about Silent Sky, the play he directs this weekend at the Shea Theater, they often think he’s talking about Hidden Figures, the recent movie about black women mathematicians who worked as “computers” for NASA in the 1960s. But, he explains, “While that movie told an incredible story about brilliant women facing sexism and racism to pursue their highest God-given talents,” this play looks back a further generation to tell the equally astonishing story of another real-life band of female scientists.

Written by the prolific Lauren Gunderson (who was last season’s most-produced living American playwright) and produced here by Spindrift Theater, Silent Sky centers on an early 20th century group of women who worked at the Harvard College Observatory, recording astronomical data for their male superiors. “They were not allowed to even touch the Great Refractor telescope,” Freedman says, as they served a famous male astronomer who called their work “girl hours” and took credit for it.

The play focuses on Henrietta Swan Leavitt, played by Myka Plunkett, who spent stolen hours pursuing her passion and ultimately discovered a key to measuring the distance between galaxies, now known as Leavitt’s Law. She’s joined by fellow “computers” Annie Jump Cannon (Louise Krieger) and Williamina Fleming (Marina Goldman), all of them reaching for professional recognition and personal fulfillment in a male-ordered society. The production also features Linda Tardiff and Reynolds Whalen, with original music by Jenny Giering.

“These stories made me realize how much progress has been delayed because of sexism, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia,” Freedman adds. “Silent Sky is educational, but also has great humor … and human spirit, told through the lives of incredible women.”

Silent Sky: Sept. 14-17, 7:30 p.m., Shea Theater, Turners Falls. Tickets at the door: $16/$14 for students/seniors.

Chris Rohmann is at StageStruck@crocker.com and valleyadvocate.com/author/chris-rohmann.

