VIDEO: Celseigh on Sessions Friday

By - Nov 22, 2017

Kelsey Birk, who goes by her stage name Celseigh, is a local singer-songwriter who writes doom drenched murder ballads with acoustic bluegrass inspired guitar. Check out a teaser video of Celesigh’s full Valley Advocate Sessions performance set to be released online this Friday.

