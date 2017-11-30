VIDEO: Nomad v. Settler on Sessions Friday

By - Nov 30, 2017

Check out Brattleboro-based indie jazz-tinged rock group, Nomad v. Settler. The band, consisting of local teens, performed a set at the Valley Advocate Offices in November. Check out our teaser video filmed by Northampton Community Television and recorded by Signature Sounds. The band’s full performance will be released this Friday.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

