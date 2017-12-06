VIDEO: Esperanto on Advocate Sessions Friday

By - Dec 6, 2017

Esperanto is a blues-driven alternative rock band from Westfield. Check out a teaser video for the band’s Valley Advocate Sessions performance, which will be online this Friday.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

