Comic Book Craft Night with Beer // SUNDAY

Oh my goodness, comic book crafting and beer?? Wake up your inner nerd from freezing cold weather-induced hibernation and get your craft on! Comics N’ More will provide all the materials needed to make some collages, ornaments, garlands, and other holiday-style gifts or just something for yourself. Old, well-read, and ready to be retired comics will be used, as well as glue and glitter. $20 per person includes all materials needed to get crafty along with a couple of beers or glasses of wine (per person) and snacks! Sign up at the store or prepay using Paypal. comicsnmoreeast@gmail.com. 21+, 7-9 p.m., Comics N’ More, 31 Union St., Easthampton.

— Jennifer Levesque

One Time Weekend, the Diamondstones, and Ginja Low Main // SATURDAY

It’s a night of fusion jazz, funk and jammy bands at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center this Saturday. There’s One Time Weekend, a band that combines funk, jazz, rock, soul, rap, and reggae to make their own unique creation. The Diamondstones are a five-piece classic rock-inspired jam group that blends together jazz, folk, funk, blues, and psychedelia. And then there’s progressive funk rock group Ginja Low Main “knocking on the doors of fusion.” Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 16 and older, $10.

— Chris Goudreau

Hear Out the Dems // SATURDAY

While interest in Democratic candidates has blossomed across the United States, one place where it seems to be lacking is right here in deep blue Massachusetts. Republican Charlie Baker has occupied the Governor’s Mansion in Boston for about three years now, in that time offering a bill to make it easier for ICE to deport our undocumented neighbors and receiving lackluster marks on environmental protections. And yet, not many people are paying attention to his Democratic competitors. An event in Greenfield will give Democratic gubernatorial candidates Jay Gonzalez, Bob Massie, and Setti Warren a forum to speak. Greenfield Middle School, 195 Federal Street, 4 p.m. Free.

— Dave Eisenstadter

New Year’s Yoga Retreat // SUNDAY

Starting the year off with a four-hour yoga retreat sounds like a little piece of heaven. Take the opportunity to ditch Twitter and cell phones and attend MumuMo’s Into Dark, Into Deep Transformational New Year’s Yoga Retreat. It’s hosted at the Yoga Space at the North Hadley Church in Hadley and could be a great opportunity to set new intentions for 2018. The program runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. The cost is $48. Registration is required at the website: mumumo-yoga.com/contact.

— Meg Bantle

