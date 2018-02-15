Pick of the Day 2/15: Foghorn String Band at the Parlor Room

Foghorn String Band at the Parlor Room

Listening to the Foghorn String Band is like pulling out your great grandma’s handmade heirloom quilt. It’s American roots music drawn from bluegrass, classic country, and Cajun musical traditions. The band has produced eight albums over 15 years and is comprised of four master musicians/historians who “exemplify the very best of the roots music traditions from their respective native cultures.” Caleb Klauder (vocals, mandolin, fiddle), Reeb Willms (vocals, guitar), Nadine Landry (vocals, upright bass), and Stephen ‘Sammy’ Lind (vocals, fiddle, banjo) for a down home dose of good old Americana.

The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic Street in Northampton. 7 p.m. Bring your own beer or wine. Tickets are $15 in advance/$18 at the door. 413 341-3317. http://www.signaturesoundspresents.com.

