Video Podcast: Keep Your Cruiser Clean; Lainey and Michelle are Coming to Your Town

Lainey Wood and Michelle Pontbriant have a mission — they want to visit, photograph, and fully experience all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Since 2014, they have embarked on Lainey and Michelle’s Photo Safari, and have about 120 under their belt, mostly from Western Mass.

The pair tells us their favorite and least favorite (Hint: it’s in Franklin County) of what they’ve seen so far, who has the nicest (and meanest) police chief, and where they are excited to visit next. This is a part of the Valley Advocate Podcast, a collaboration with Amherst Media.

Related Posts