Get Out with Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Beatles Open Mic, Elton John Tribute, and 500 Years discussion

500 YEARS // WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

500 Years exposes Guatemala’s official history of brutality, entrenched racism and genocide through the indigenous Mayan population’s uprising that threatens to topple a corrupt government. Director Pamela Yates will be present for discussion. 7:30p.m. 137 Isenberg School, UMASS. Free and open to the public.

— Gina Beavers

10th Annual Beatles Open Mic // SATURDAY, FEB. 24

The open mic is a benefit for the Northampton Community Music Center and will feature more than two dozen performers playing through the extensive Beatles repertoire from the classics to the more obscure Beatles tunes. Sign-up in advance over Facebook. J.J.’s Tavern, 99 Main St., Florence, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

— Chris Goudreau

Bennie and the Jets @ Teresa’s Restaurant // SATURDAY, FEB. 24

Hear all your favorite songs sung by Elton John sound-alike, Greg Ramsom, and dine on a 6-course dinner at Teresa’s Restaurant, a local favorite for Italian food. 5 – 10:30 p. m. 315 Palmer Rd., Ware. $45 includes parking, gratuity, and tax.

—Sarah Heinonen

