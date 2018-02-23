Carolyn Walker on the Valley Advocate Sessions Stage

Carolyn Walker is a singer-songwriter with a penchant for bittersweet folk melodies with a dash of alternative rock. Check out Carolyn Walker’s full Valley Advocate Sessions performance in the link below. Advocate Sessions, which features sets and interviews by local bands and solo artists, is released every Friday filmed by Northampton Community Television and recorded by Signature Sounds Recording.

(Click on the video below to watch Carolyn Walker’s Advocate Sessions performance)

Interview with Carolyn Walker:

