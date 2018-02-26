AdvoChat Podcast: The Lifestyle of a Sex Columnist

Yana Tallon-Hicks has been writing the Advocate’s sex and relationship column, The V-Spot, for seven years. It’s something she enjoys greatly, but she says it isn’t exactly the Carrie Bradshaw lifestyle some people seem to think it is. She is also a freelance sex educator.

In our weekly podcast collaboration with Amherst Media, Yana talks about the state of sex education, how she uses cookies in her sex teachings, and how she is able to convince parents to let a “tattooed weirdo” teach their kids about sex. You can read her work online at http://www.valleyadvocate.com and on the back inside page of every Advocate.

