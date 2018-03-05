Advochat Podcast: Healthy food and social justice in Springfield with Liz Wills-O’Gilvie

As chair of the Springfield Food Policy Council Steering Committee and board chair of Gardening the Community, Liz Wills-O’Gilvie thinks a lot about how growing up as a minority in an urban neighborhood affects your access to healthy food. She says there are 10 McDonald’s within a mile and three-quarters of her house and limited access to fresh produce.

Wills-O’Gilvie, who was recently in the Advocate talking about Springfield’s access to grocery stores, tells us about her work teaching elementary school children about gardening, working with Springfield Public Schools to increase fresh fruits and vegetables in school lunches, and all about where healthy food and social justice meet.

