Pick of the Day 3/6: The Smith College Annual Bulb Show

Although March has come in like a lion, Smith College’s Lyman Conservatory is the perfect antidote to Western Massachusetts’ gray skies and chilled winds. Head to Smith today and take spring’s glorious promises which include an array of beauties like irises, hyacinths, crocuses, lilies, and tulips. These flowers have been “coaxed into blooming simultaneously,” which is good because we need a little love and hope after that dastardly bomb cyclone.

For more on on the Smith College Bulb Show, read Sarah Heinonen’s article.

The display is open to the public until March 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the show is open until 8 p.m. The suggested donation is $5.00. If you’re a member, there are special hours: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 413-585-2740 or visit http://www.smith.edu/garden for details.

The Botanic Garden is wheelchair accessible. Parking is available on College Lane.

