Pick of the Day 3/10: The Valley Letters Project: Live on Stage at the Academy of Music

Susan B. Anthony, Alexander Graham Bell, Emily Dickinson, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller, Leonard Nimoy, Elizabeth Taylor, Sylvia Plath, Dr. Seuss, Sojourner Truth and Kurt Vonnegut have all impacted the Pioneer Valley in one way or another. Tonight, at the Academy of Music, The Valley Letters Project: Live on Stage will feature letters by historic people of note read by a few current day Pioneer Valley notables. Letter readers include Joan Holliday, Alika Hope, Richard Michelson and Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz. Nannette Vonnegut will also be on hand. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main Street, Northampton. Tickets are $30 – $35. Doors open at 7 p.m. / Show 7:30 p.m.

