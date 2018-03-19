CALENDAR: What’s Happening, MONDAY 3/19

MUSIC
AMHERST JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. With vocalist Ethel Lee. No cover, free parking and great food. Union Station Grand Ballroom, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-253- 1607. info@amherstjazzorchestra.com.
STAGE/FILM/DANCE
PVJFF: East Jerusalem West Jerusalem: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scanlon Hall, Westfield.
We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Free. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.