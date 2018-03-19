CALENDAR: What’s Happening, MONDAY 3/19

MUSIC

AMHERST JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. With vocalist Ethel Lee. No cover, free parking and great food. Union Station Grand Ballroom, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-253- 1607. info@amherstjazzorchestra.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

PVJFF: East Jerusalem West Jerusalem: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.  Scanlon Hall, Westfield.

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show:  9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.  Free.  Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

