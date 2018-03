As part of the Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival : Released in 2014, East Jerusalem West Jerusalem is a musical documentary which follows Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza as he records a new album with a mix of Israeli and Palestinian musicians. Broza is able to bring together people from both sides of the divide — something that needs to happen more often these days. 7 – 10 p.m. Scanlon Hall, Westfield State University.

