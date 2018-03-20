CALENDAR: What’s Happening Tuesday, 3/20

MUSIC

Faculty Concert: Voices of a New World: 7:30 p.m. Free. Jamie-Rose Guarrine, soprano and Seth Keeton, bass-baritoneNadine Shank and Laura Bolton, piano and Karl Knapp, celloBezanson Recital Hall, FAC, 151 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-577-2154. music@music.umass.edu.

Lohengrin: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General. Anna Netrebko, Queen of the Opera from the Met to German theaters, has starred for the first ever in a Wagner opera, Lohengrin, to raving reviews. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. questions@towertheaters.com.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. NYC based saxophonists Peter and Will Anderson will be the guest soloists with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Open Mic: 8:30-11:00: 8:30 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

No: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

PVJFF: Raise the Roof: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. College of Our Lady of the Elms, 291 Springfield St., Chicopee.

PVJFF: There are Jews Here: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Springfield Jewish Community Center, 1160 Dickinson St., Springfield.

Air Play: 7 p.m. $25 $20 $15. Five College Students & Youth 17 and Under $10. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and a gigantic snow globe will make you gasp in wonder. UMass Fine Arts Center, 141 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. facbox@umass.edu.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553, lisathompson@apearts.org.

Related Posts