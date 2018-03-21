Pick of the Day 3/21: Smiles of A Summer Night at Amherst Cinema

It took Ingmar Bergman fifteen films to attract an international following, and it was his 1955 erotic comedy Smiles of a Summer Night (Sommarnattens Leende) that did it. The black and white film follows 8 Swedes (four women and four men) through mating rituals and flirtatious propositions during a weekend in the country. Lots of fun and a witty script make this a good romp for an almost spring afternoon. Swedish with English subtitles. 2 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. Amherstcinema.com

Related Posts