Staff Picks: Folk music, Valley Music Showcase, Jewish Film

Darlingside // SATURDAY, March 24

If you like folk and bluegrass and haunting vocals you shouldn’t miss Darlingside’s tour stop at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton. I’m a little biased because the four members of Darlingside met while they were attending my alma mater, Williams College, but their music really speaks for itself. Their Northampton stop is part of their US tour for their brand new album Extralife, which was released in February. 7:30 p.m. $20-25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

— Meg Bantle

Valley Music Showcase – March 2018 // FRIDAY, March 23

This month’s Valley Music Showcase for original music features a diverse group of bands, including alternative rockers, The Screaming Hearts, indie rock group, The Pilgrims, pop and country-tinged band, Merrill Shepard & Friends, and funk outfit, Ginja Low Main. 8 to 11:45 p.m. $6.22 general admission. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

— Chris Goudreau

Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross // March 27

This documentary, as part of the Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival, tells the story of Steve Ross and the American soldier who rekindled his spirit to live by showing him kindness and giving him a small American flag. Ross endured 10 concentration camps over 5 years; as a teen he was placed in a Massachusetts orphanage. Ross, inspired by the kindness of that soldier, overcame poverty to become a youth worker. Ross later embarked on an lifetime search hoping to find and thank that soldier. 7 p.m. Tickets are $10- $15. Greenfield Garden Cinemas 361 Main St., Greenfield.

— Gina Beavers

