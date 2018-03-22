CALENDAR: What’s Happening Thursday-Friday, 3/22-23

Thursday 3/22

MUSIC

CLICK Music Presents May Erlewine: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. An evening of traditional folk, old time country swing, soul, and rock and roll. Advanced Sales: $12, Door Sales: $15; service fees apply. CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. accounts@clickworkspace.org.

Luke Baillareon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mark Erelli: 7 p.m. $17 – $20. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Matt Stamell CD Release Concert with Craig Eastman and Guy Devito: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $15 – $20. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

That1Guy at The Stone Church: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $12 – $17. Mike Silverman, That1Guy, has set himself apart as a true one-of-a-kind talent. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-579-9960. stonechurchvt@gmail.com.

Too Many Zooz at the Pearl Street Clubroom: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Northampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Stage and Film

PVJFF: Ben-Gurion, Epilogue: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Rd., Springfield.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553, lisathompson@apearts.org.

PostSecret: The Show: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. CityStage, One Columbus Center, Springfield. 413-788-7646. gcass@citystage.symphonyhall.com.

SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON!: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. A pseudo-historical, quasi-biographical, hysterically existential psycho-romance about America’s most brilliant and annoying poetess. Acting Studio 1, 122 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Friday, 3/23

MUSIC

Antigone Rising: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

From Buena Vista Social Club: Eliades Ochoa & Grupo Patria: 8 p.m. $29.50 – $49.50. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Guest Recital: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Victoria Fraser ‘10, soprano, with members of the Smith College Music Department Free. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Julian Gerstin Sextet + 3: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $15. New Songs of the Old City. Jazz drawing on styles from Athens, Istanbul, Havana, Fort-de-France and the streets of San Francisco. Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton. julian@juliangerstin.com.

M@A Series: Damien Sneed, piano: 8 p.m. $18, discounts for students and seniors. Damien Sneed offers a diverse solo piano program of Bach, Beethoven and more. Amherst College – Buckley Recital Hall, 53 College St., Amherst. 413-542-2195. concerts@amherst.edu.

Piper Hopkins: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Rootstock: Mantis Toboggan and Jeremy Turgeon Quintet: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10 adv/ $12 door. Rootstock A monthly residency celebrating the source and inspiration of local music and artistry and how it grows from community. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Sail On: the Beach Boys Tribute is Coming to Club One March 23rd: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $20 – $35. Club One Bar & Grill, 60 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills. 413-363-9018. jrsglobalentertainment@gmail.com.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

Valley Music Showcase: March 2018 – Best in Original Local Music: 8 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. $5 advance $8 @door. Sodada, Merrill Shepard, Pilgrims, Screaming Hearts, GinjaLowMain compete for big prizes from local sponsors. Celebrity Judges! Special Guest: Snowhaus. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Rear, Easthampton. 413-203-9764.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Nevertheless: Mount Holyoke College Senior Capstone Dance Concert: 8 p.m. $3 for Students and Seniors/ $5 General Admission. This event showcases the Mount Holyoke Senior dance majors: Emily Clark, Alice Fan, Maggie Golder, Morgan Brachfeld, Louisa Rader, and Helena Valvur. Mount Holyoke College, 50 College St., South Hadley. 516-305-7487. mhc.senior.concert.ad@gmail.com.

Late Nights: Pet Sematary: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

PVJFF: Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Glenmeadow Retirement Community, 24 Tabor Crossing, Longmeadow.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

PostSecret: The Show: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. For tickets call the box office @ 413-788-7033 or visit citystage.symphonyhall.com. CityStage, One Columbus Center, Springfield.

