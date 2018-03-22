Pick of the Day 3/22: Shut Up, Emily Dickinson

Smith College wants Emily Dickinson to just shut up already! There’s no better way to describe this show than “Emily Dickinson: poet, recluse, a**hole.” HA!!! And furthermore, this is “a pseudo-historical, quasi-biographical, hysterically existential psycho-romance about America’s most brilliant and annoying poetess. Holed up for all eternity in the bedroom of our minds.” Come on, that’s a must see. Thursday, March 22. Smith College Theatre Department Acting Studio 1. 122 Green St., Northampton. 413-585-3220

Related Posts