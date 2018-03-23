O’ Cannabis!: An interactive map of marijuana moratoriums and bans in Pioneer Valley

Towns and cities across the commonwealth have already passed marijuana moratoriums and bans as the date that the state can issue business licenses draws closer. Below is a map of moratoriums (in yellow) and bans (in red) in the Pioneer Valley to date. Those cities and towns that will allow the sale of recreational cannabis are in green, of course. This map was compiled using publicly available documents and local media. Click on individual municipalities for more information.

Dave Eisenstadter contributed to the production of this graphic.

