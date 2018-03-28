Calendar: Thursday and Friday 3/29 – 3/30

THURSDAY 3/29

MUSIC

Luke Baillareon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $5 suggested entry. The Thursday Experiment is a monthly series showcasing premiere practitioners of improvisation & experimental music, curated by Bonnie Kane. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

UMass Guest Artist Concert: Phil Markowitz/Zach Brock Duo: 7:30 p.m. The Department of Music and Dance presents a guest artist concert featuring the jazz violin and piano duo of Phil Markowitz and Zach Brock. Bezanson Recital Hall, UMass, Amherst. 413-577-2154. mlonghi@umass.edu.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

 

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Above the Drowning Sea: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free screening. Hooker Auditorium, 50 College St., Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley. 413-538-2294. drampton@mtholyoke.edu.

Mountain Park Memories, Documentary Showing and Discussion: 6:15 p.m. Free. Join us for a nostalgic PBS documentary screening on the history of Holyoke’s Mountain Park. Please register at http://www.springfieldlibrary.org. East Springfield Branch Library, 21 Osborne Terrace, Springfield. 413-263-6840. rwilson@springfieldlibrary.org.

BalletX: 7:30 p.m. $10 – $45. Visionary choreographers unite with world-class dancers in Philadelphia’s premier contemporary company, BalletX. UMass Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 545 2511, fineartscenter.com. facbox@umass.edu.

The Blizzard: 8 p.m. Free. March 29-31, 8 p.m. New play by Yetunde Ojetade.Webster Hall Studio 3, Amherst College, Amherst. 542-2277.

Four Short Plays: 12 p.m. Free. Four plays by Marty Bongfeldt. Smith College Theatre Building Studio 1, 122 Green St., Northampton.

Google Gogol: 8 p.m. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

 

FRIDAY 3/30

MUSIC

Brooks Williams: 7 p.m. $15 adv, $18 door. Blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Brooks Williams performs at The Parlor Room in Northampton. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. (413) 341-3317.

Good Friday Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-a-long: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Westhampton Congregational Church, 1 Tob Rd., Westhampton. 413-527-4204. westhamptonchurchucc@comcast.net.

Jim Bailey Acoustics: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Made Men: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Robin Trower: 8 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. . Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

 

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Photo: UMass Theater Depatrment

 

Infants of the Spring: 7:30 p.m. Adaptation by Ifa Bayeza of novel by Wallace Thurman. $15 general; $5 students, seniors. Rand Theater, UMass Fine Arts Center, Amherst. 545 2511, fineartscenter.com.

Late Nights: DOA – A Rite of Passage: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

1675: A Musical: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst.

Forbidden Comedy: 8 p.m. Comedy as a Weapon heats up the 121 Club in Easthampton, with a singular, sexy comedy show hosted by Kim DeShields, (Nick at Nite). After the funny comes the fantasy, starring male exotic dancer Jonathan "Heat" Martinez.

