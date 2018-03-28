Staff Picks: Brooks Williams, Adam Ezra, Sylvan Esso

Brooks Williams // Friday, March 30

Wind down your week with some good old fashioned blues at The Parlor Room. Georgia-born guitarist and songwriter Brooks Williams will be performing his special style of soulful blues. He’s been called “a mean finger-picker and a stunning slide guitarist.” Songs like Walk You Off My Mind and Statesboro Blues will have you tapping your toes and swaying in your seat. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.

— Sarah Heinonen

The Adam Ezra Group // Saturday, March 31

The AEG is all about activism, inclusion, and community. To that end, their new CD Hurricane Wind was completely crowd funded and produced. They’re truly adamant about their fans feeling as though they are an integral part of the band’s mission. On Saturday, March 31, Ezra, a Boston boy, is bringing his band to Northampton’s Iron Horse Music Hall for the evening. We can only hope they bang out The Devil Came up to Boston. It’s a wicked pissah! 7 p.m. The Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

— Gina Beavers

Sylvan Esso at MASS MoCA // Saturday, March 31

Sylvan Esso, with Suzie Analogue, is folk meets psychedelic and electric-pop, so if you’re into either of those things this show is the place to be. It’s dancy and playful and they’re coming to North Adams. MASS MoCA’s spring and summer lineup is chock full of great bands including the Decemberists and Courtney Barnett. So if you can’t make this show check out the website and order tickets for a later date! Tickets are $35 day of the show. 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams. http://www.Massmoca.org.

— Meg Bantle

Related Posts