Pick of the Day: Panique at HCC

Catch the tail end of Holyoke Community College’s 2018 French Film Festival. Bring your escargot and beret to watch Panique, a 1947 adaptation of Mr. Hire’s Engagement by Belgian crime writer Georges Simenon. It’s a “bleak picture of human nature at its vilest and most cruel.” Sounds like a big ol’ downer but everything sounds better in French. Presented in French with English subtitles. Panique will be screened at the Leslie Philips Theater. Free — or gratuit for you Francophiles. Show starts at 7 p.m.

