Easthampton-based singer-songwriter Seth Glier takes home three Independent Music Awards

Easthampton-based folk pop multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Seth Glier won three Independent Music Awards on March 31 during the 16th annual awards ceremony at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Glier, an Emmy nominated musician, took home awards for best album in the folk/ singer-songwriter category for his 2017 album Birds recorded at Eastworks in Easthampton as well as best song in the same category for “Like I Do” and best producer for a pop album alongside Steve Lunt.

In a press release, Glier stated, “Thanks to the IMAs not only for the three awards but for continuing to champion and shine a spotlight on independent artists around the world. The process of making Birds was intimate and a bit unconventional. Making it wasn’t as much about commerce as it was about healing my heart after losing my brother and grasp upon the world. It feels good to see that ‘wandering’ recognized.

The inspiration for Glier’s record was the loss of his autistic brother, Jamie, in 2015, according to the press release from MPress Records. Glier tackes difficult themes such fracking, the death penalty, personal longing, and loss on the record, and also included a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s 1960s protest rock anthem, “For What It’s Worth.”

Glier previously performed on Valley Advocate Sessions, an online music series featuring performances and interviews of local bands and solo artists in the Pioneer Valley.

