Calendar: Thursday 4/5 and Friday 4/6

THURSDAY 4/5

MUSIC

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Taproom Hadley, 1Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

UMass Advanced Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Free. The Department of Music and Dance presents the Advanced Percussion Ensemble, directed by Ayano Kataoka. FAC Concert Hall, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 413-577-2154. mlonghi@umass.edu.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Slavery By Another Name Documentary Showing & Discussion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Join us for a free showing of Slavery by Another Name that is based on the Pulitizer Prize winning book. Mason Square Branch Library, 765 State St., Springfield. ckelley@springfieldlibrary.org.

Springfield Central High School Presents “Annie“: 7 p.m. $7 – $10. Springfield Central High School, 1840 Roosevelt Ave., Springfield. 413- 426-0796. dowdellr@springfieldpublicschools.com.

Valley Voices Story Slam: Silver Lining: 7 p.m. f New City Brewery, 93 Mt. Tom Ave., Easthampton. aomtheatre.com.

FRIDAY/ 4/6

MUSIC

CityStage Presents LaKisha Jones: To Whitney, With Love: CityStage, Springfield.

David Bartley’s House Party: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. David Bartley plays piano and sings blues and jazz. Musician friends are invited to bring their ax or voice and a tune to join the fun. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. dbartley123@gmail.com.

First Friday Concert: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10-20 suggested donation. Talented singer/songwriters Lisa Bastoni and Libby Kilpatrick perform. Pioneer Valley Cohousing, 120 Pulpit Hill Rd., North Amherst. firstfridayconcerts.com.

Frank Serafino Accoustics: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Music @ Amherst Series: WindSync: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Music @ Amherst presents WindSync. WindSync is internationally recognized for dramatic and engaging interpretations of classical music. $12 – $28. Buckley Recital Hall, 53 College St., Amherst. 413- 542-2195. concerts@amherst.edu.

Pulp Poetry Slam & Music Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. 17 and under. Pulp Slam makes space for honest, breathtaking poets & musicians. Twice a month Pulp has a poetry slam, poetry feature, & music open mic. Eastworks Rm 160, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. pulppoetryslam@gmail.com.

Strictly Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Springfield Central High School Presents Annie: 7 p.m. $7 – $10. Springfield Central High School, 1840 Roosevelt Ave., Springfield. (413) 426-0796. dowdellr@springfieldpublicschools.com.

The Eagle Huntress: 7 p.m. $6. Documentary about a 13 year old Mongolian girl who wants to become an Eagle Huntress. Pothole Pictures, 51 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. 413-231-2211

