Pick of the Day 4/11: Jesse Cook at the Academy of Music

Guitarist Jesse Cook says, “I want to take people to places they haven’t been,” and he’s traveled the world looking for and mastering sounds that speak to him. His new album, Beyond Borders, is an expression of that world music combination his fans love so much. Cook has earned Juno (Canada’s Grammy) nominations – and a win, for 2001’s Free Fall – in the World Music and Instrumental categories. “I write music without lyrics, so it’s a statement of pure emotion,” Cook says. “Music touches your soul, or it doesn’t, and every tradition on earth has its own way of doing that. When we venture beyond our cultural and geographic borders, we can gain the whole world.” Catch Cook at the Academy of Music tonight. Doors: 7 p.m. Show: 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 – $38.50.

Related Posts