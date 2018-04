Fatai is a big deal. She’s sold-out multiple headline tours in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and is touring again internationally. She’s making stops at SXSW and The Parlor Room in Northampton! Check out this young phenom up close and personal tonight at the Parlor Room. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. $10/Adv, $13/Door. The Parlor Room. 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

