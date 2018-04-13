Western Mass Women’s Fund to honor Northampton Chief Jody Kasper

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper will be honored on June 4, 2018, with the She Changes the World award from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM).

“We are excited to spotlight Chief Kasper as a leader who is breaking barriers and who serves as a great role model for other women and girls,” said Ellen T. Moorehouse, programs officer for the WFWM. Kasper is being recognized for her “exceptional contributions” and “leading on a national level with regard to transparent data, hiring practices, and other local initiatives that have shaped community policing for the better,” said Moorehouse.

The award will be presented at the 2018 Women Lead Change: a Celebration of the Leadership Institute for Political and Public Impact (LIPPI) ceremony, which over 300 people are expected to attend. The annual event recognizes the 31 graduates of the LIPPI Class of 2018. The program is designed to address shortages of women in leadership roles and consists of 11 education session over a nine month span. The participants range in age, ethnic identities, and backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to host our distinguished awardee and celebrate 31 highly-qualified women into the growing ranks of LIPPI alumnae across the Commonwealth,” said Donna Haghighat, the WFWM CEO.

“Chief Kasper credits her own participation in the LIPPI program for giving her the confidence to raise her hand and step into her leadership role.”said Moorehouse. Kasper worked her way up in the Northampton police department, from patrol officer in 1998 to being appointed chief in 2015.

