Local Calendar: Monday 4/16- Thursday 4/19

MONDAY 4/16

MUSIC

Amherst Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. With vocalist Ethel Lee. No cover, free parking and great food. Union Station Grand Ballroom, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413 253 1607. info@amherstjazzorchestra.com.

Julien Baker: 7:30 p.m. $20 – $25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Smith College Wind Ensemble: Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Magic! Music from Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings and works by Dukas, Ticheli, and others. Ellen Redman, conductor. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Film Screening: Being Mortal: 7 p.m. Free. Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124. intern@brattleboromuseum.org.

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Free. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 4/17

MUSIC

Beat Stress, Building Community: Drumming with Ellen Clegg: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. $14 per drop in, no one turned away. Discover the impressive and inspiring healing power of drumming for ourselves and our community. Improv 6-6:45, Rhythms and Techniques 6:45-7:15. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. 413-824-8813. ellen@ellenclegg.com.

Hawktail: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Boston based vocalist extraordinaire Rebecca Parris will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. $5. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Wisteriahurst Museum: La BombaFrancesa de Guyama, Puerto Rico: Rafael Rodriquez Cruz will speak about the Afro-Antillian roots of Bomba in Puerto Rico. Part of the Comparative Museology Installation.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

NT Live: Julius Caesar: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

WEDNESDAY 4/18

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 1-413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. The harp irish pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Smith Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Smith College Jazz Ensemble bridges big band jazz with R&B, Motown, classic rock, and more. Ice cream sundaes and plenty of space for dancing Free. Smith College Campus Center: Carroll Room, 100 Elm St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Wednesday Tunes: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians. Come dine in The Bistro while enjoying great live tunes! Free. Tips accepted. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Free. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Open Mic 7-10: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ingmar Bergman: Persona: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. 25th Anniversary Season. Free. UMass Amherst Flavin Family Auditorium (SOM 137), 121 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-2341. shimpach@umass.edu.

THURSDAY 4/19

MUSIC

Bill Charlap Trio: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Dirk Quinn Band w/ The Franz Robert Quartet: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music with Luke Baillargeon in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

Palm: 8:30 p.m. $15 – $18. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Rigoletto (Liceu, 2017): 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General. Giuseppe Verdi, with Javier Camarena and a wonderful stage direction. From the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, 2017. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., The Village Commons, South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

Signature Sounds Presents: JD McPherson: 8 p.m. $20 adv/ $25 door. JD McPherson and HiStyle Records present traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock n’ Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

TAR2F!, An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

