Staff Picks: What Cheer? Brigade, Holyoke Innovation Week, Poor People’s Campaign

What Cheer? Brigade and Landowner at Hawks & Reed // SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Odds are you haven’t seen a band like What Cheer? Brigade. The 20-piece brass band from Providence, Rhode Island, is basically a dance party version of a marching band and returns to Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield on April 21. The bill also includes local act, Landowner, which plays minimalist punk and weak hardcore. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 8:30 p.m. $10 advance/ $15 day of the show.

<a href="http://whatcheerbrigade.bandcamp.com/album/classy-live-in-pawtucket">Classy: Live in Pawtucket by What Cheer? Brigade</a>

– Chris Goudreau

Holyoke Innovation Week Kick-Off Party: Mercado on Main // SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Holyoke Innovation Week is a series of community events and workshops celebrating downtown Holyoke’s creative people and places. Mercado on Main is going to be at the Depot Square Railroad Station and is going to have music, games, and food trucks! The Mercado is hosted by Nueva Esperanza and will happen on the third Sunday of every month. Amtrak Station Parking Lot, 74 Main St., Holyoke. 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

–Meg Bantle

Three Films on Poor People’s Campaign // WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

One of the most interesting components of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.’s activism was his war on poverty. And although the movement lost steam after his death, the renewal of activism has brought new life to old causes. Check out Poor People’s Campaign: An Intro to the 1968 and 2018 Movements. Springfield’s Arise for Social Justice will screen a collection of clips from the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, led by King, as well as clips from the 2018 relaunch, and a discussion of where the campaign is today. 6:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m. Forbes Library. 20 West St., Northampton.

– Gina Beavers

