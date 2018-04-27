Pick of the Day 4/27: Gaslight Tinkers at Hawks and Reed in Greenfield

This pick is like a nesting doll: My buddy and co-worker Meg Bantle gave the green light for The Gaslight Tinkers performing tonight at Hawks and Reed as her Staff Pick. Her pick is based on our buddy and co-worker Chris Goudreau’s description. Here’s how she relays Chris’ description of the band: “Gaslight Tinkers play fiddle-driven music that strays from classic folk tunes with the addition of global rhythms. Our own Chris Goudreau described their music as “Music that consistently fizzes and pops with unexpected textures and turns.” The Tinkers are performing at Gateway City Arts, which means that there will be plenty of room for dancing, something you’ll definitely want to do. If you miss their show, The Gaslight Tinkers just recorded a Sessions video that will be released on valleyadvocate.com on May 4.” See … recycling is good. Hawks and Reed performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield, 8:30 p.m. – midnight, $10 – 13.

