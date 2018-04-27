Pick of the Day 4/28: OroborO, John Trudeau, Rebel Base, and Joy on Fire

Chris Goudreau is a music aficionado; he thinks this show at Hawks and Reed is a must see. He says, “It’s a night of awe inspiring, shredding, progressive bands this Saturday at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield, including Amherst-based math rock group OroborO, progressive rock synth sorcerer John Trudeau (a session alumnus), and doom-laden stoner metal duo Rebel Base from Greenfield, as well as touring band Joy on Fire, a heavy jazz rock group from New Jersey.” Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 9 p.m. $5 in advance. $10 day of the show.

