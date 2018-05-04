Pick of the Day 5/6: The 16th Annual Anti-Racism Film Festival

By - May 4, 2018

Few will argue that there’s a real need for folks to bridge the racial gap that is yawning across the U.S. To do their part, the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will be hosting an anti-racism film festival.   At 1:30 Whose Streets? directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis starts the festival. This documentary that looks at race relations and the Ferguson, Mo., uprising. At 4:15, I Am Not Your Negro, directed by Raoul Peck.  Wind River, directed by Taylor Sheridan, will be shown at 7:30 p.m.   Stone Soup Café  will provide dinner at 6:30 and the menu includes  vegan and gluten-free options. There is a suggested donation of $4 to $10 for the dinner, but no one will be turned away from the festival.  As an added bonus:  Free child care is available.  All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 399 Main St., Greenfield.  413-773-5018.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Gina Beavers

